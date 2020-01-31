Nexty (NTY) Achieves Market Cap of $978,935.00

Nexty (CURRENCY:NTY) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. Nexty has a total market cap of $978,935.00 and $11,225.00 worth of Nexty was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nexty has traded 18.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nexty coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene and IDAX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.64 or 0.03048361 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010708 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00195832 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00030691 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00123331 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Nexty

Nexty’s total supply is 180,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 157,177,714,004 coins. Nexty’s official Twitter account is @nextyio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nexty’s official message board is medium.com/nextyplatform. Nexty’s official website is nexty.io.

Nexty Coin Trading

Nexty can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexty using one of the exchanges listed above.

