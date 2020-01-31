Niobium Coin (NBC) Trading Up 1.1% Over Last Week

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Niobium Coin has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and $247.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Niobium Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0216 or 0.00000232 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade, Exrates and YoBit. During the last week, Niobium Coin has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $269.06 or 0.02890936 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010746 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00194604 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00030053 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00122347 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Niobium Coin Profile

Niobium Coin’s genesis date was December 1st, 2017. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,737,668 tokens. Niobium Coin’s official website is niobiumcoin.io. The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Niobium Coin

Niobium Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Bleutrade and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niobium Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Niobium Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

