NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 31st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

NiSource has a payout ratio of 58.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect NiSource to earn $1.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.4%.

Shares of NYSE:NI traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,012,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,885,588. The firm has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. NiSource has a twelve month low of $25.92 and a twelve month high of $30.67.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $931.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.83 million. NiSource had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 9.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NiSource will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NI. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a $29.00 price target on shares of NiSource and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of NiSource from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.05.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

