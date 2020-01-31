NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Short Interest Update

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,580,000 shares, a decrease of 10.3% from the December 31st total of 9,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in NiSource in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in NiSource in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in NiSource in the third quarter valued at $60,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in NiSource in the second quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in NiSource by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NiSource stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.31. 260,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,885,588. NiSource has a 1 year low of $25.92 and a 1 year high of $30.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.97 and its 200 day moving average is $28.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.21.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.04). NiSource had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $931.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that NiSource will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is 61.54%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on NiSource from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI raised NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a $29.00 price objective on NiSource and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays raised NiSource from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.05.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

