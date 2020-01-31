NIX Trading Down 0.7% Over Last 7 Days (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One NIX coin can now be purchased for $0.0641 or 0.00000682 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $33.94, $10.39, $24.68 and $24.43. During the last seven days, NIX has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. NIX has a total market cap of $2.77 million and $92,228.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NIX alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,353.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $180.16 or 0.01924739 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $375.30 or 0.04009449 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.76 or 0.00723933 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00120645 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.13 or 0.00770567 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00009326 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00027594 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.39 or 0.00709244 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000025 BTC.

NIX Coin Profile

NIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 43,245,163 coins. NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform. NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io. The official message board for NIX is nixplatform.io/blog. The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NIX Coin Trading

NIX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.43, $5.60, $10.39, $50.98, $18.94, $20.33, $32.15, $24.68, $7.50, $51.55, $33.94 and $13.77. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.