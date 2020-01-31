NMC Health PLC (LON:NMC) Insider Khaleefa Butti Omair Yousif Ahmad Sells 1,350,000 Shares

NMC Health PLC (LON:NMC) insider Khaleefa Butti Omair Yousif Ahmad sold 1,350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,250 ($16.44), for a total transaction of £16,875,000 ($22,198,105.76).

Khaleefa Butti Omair Yousif Ahmad also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 10th, Khaleefa Butti Omair Yousif Ahmad sold 4,648,080 shares of NMC Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,200 ($15.79), for a total transaction of £55,776,960 ($73,371,428.57).

NMC Health stock traded down GBX 16.50 ($0.22) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,272 ($16.73). 1,210,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,652. NMC Health PLC has a one year low of GBX 1,192 ($15.68) and a one year high of GBX 3,059 ($40.24). The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.90, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,624.35 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,237.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of NMC Health from GBX 4,250 ($55.91) to GBX 4,170 ($54.85) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NMC Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of NMC Health from GBX 1,925 ($25.32) to GBX 1,300 ($17.10) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,436.25 ($45.20).

About NMC Health

NMC Health Plc provides healthcare services in the United Arab Emirates, Spain, and internationally. The company operates through two businesses, NMC Healthcare and NMC Trading. It owns and manages approximately 135 healthcare facilities that include hospitals, medical centers, long term care facilities, day surgery centers, fertility centers, and home health services providers.

