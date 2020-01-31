No BS Crypto Market Cap Hits $47,742.00 (NOBS)

No BS Crypto (CURRENCY:NOBS) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One No BS Crypto token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CoinEx and BitForex. No BS Crypto has a total market cap of $47,742.00 and $898,147.00 worth of No BS Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, No BS Crypto has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $276.79 or 0.02959270 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010684 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00193895 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00030147 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00122600 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

No BS Crypto Token Profile

No BS Crypto’s genesis date was May 4th, 2018. No BS Crypto’s total supply is 2,499,989,600 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,248,453,800 tokens. No BS Crypto’s official Twitter account is @noBScrypto. No BS Crypto’s official website is nobscrypto.com.

Buying and Selling No BS Crypto

No BS Crypto can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Stocks.Exchange and CoinEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as No BS Crypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade No BS Crypto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy No BS Crypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

