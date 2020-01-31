Noir Hits Market Cap of $555,119.00 (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Noir has a market cap of $555,119.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Noir has traded up 29.2% against the dollar. One Noir coin can currently be bought for $0.0274 or 0.00000294 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $269.93 or 0.02895595 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010731 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00194556 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00030162 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00121735 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Noir Profile

Noir’s total supply is 20,251,691 coins. The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org. The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog. The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Noir

Noir can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

