Noku Trading Down 6.6% This Week (NOKU)

Noku (CURRENCY:NOKU) traded 31.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One Noku token can currently be bought for $0.0199 or 0.00000214 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Livecoin. Over the last week, Noku has traded down 6.6% against the dollar. Noku has a total market capitalization of $473,396.00 and approximately $452.00 worth of Noku was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Noku alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $269.54 or 0.02895323 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010740 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00194730 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00030079 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00122307 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Noku

Noku launched on December 4th, 2017. Noku’s total supply is 99,999,976 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,777,028 tokens. The official website for Noku is www.noku.io. Noku’s official Twitter account is @NokuTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Noku Token Trading

Noku can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noku directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noku should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Noku using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Noku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Noku and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.