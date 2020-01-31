NoLimitCoin (NLC2) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $813.00

NoLimitCoin (CURRENCY:NLC2) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. NoLimitCoin has a total market capitalization of $460,260.00 and approximately $813.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NoLimitCoin has traded up 11.6% against the US dollar. One NoLimitCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About NoLimitCoin

NoLimitCoin (CRYPTO:NLC2) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 608,578,517 coins. NoLimitCoin’s official website is nolimitcoin.org. NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NoLimitCoin Coin Trading

NoLimitCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia, YoBit, Bittrex, CryptoBridge and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NoLimitCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NoLimitCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

