Nomura Cuts Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target to $96.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Nomura from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Nomura’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.22% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TSCO. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.75.

NASDAQ TSCO traded down $2.59 on Friday, hitting $91.24. 746,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,460,370. The company has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.53. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $82.62 and a 52-week high of $114.25.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 36.64%. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 13,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.49, for a total transaction of $1,323,804.09. Also, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $29,544.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,022 shares in the company, valued at $2,562,646.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 3,525.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 56.4% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 82.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

