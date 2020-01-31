Nord/LB Analysts Give Siltronic (FRA:WAF) a €92.00 Price Target

Siltronic (FRA:WAF) received a €92.00 ($106.98) target price from Nord/LB in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s target price indicates a potential downside of 8.14% from the company’s previous close.

WAF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group set a €81.00 ($94.19) target price on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oddo Bhf set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on Siltronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €76.00 ($88.37) target price on Siltronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €77.00 ($89.53).

FRA:WAF opened at €100.15 ($116.45) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €90.72 and a 200 day moving average of €75.96. Siltronic has a 52 week low of €53.00 ($61.63) and a 52 week high of €153.20 ($178.14).

About Siltronic

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company's products include polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, HiREF, and argon-annealed wafers. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other various applications.

