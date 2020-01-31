Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Rating Reiterated by Robert W. Baird

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $188.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.95% from the company’s current price.

NDSN has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Nordson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Nordson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.50.

NDSN stock opened at $172.56 on Thursday. Nordson has a 1-year low of $124.90 and a 1-year high of $176.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.99.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.79. Nordson had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $585.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Nordson will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael F. Hilton sold 17,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.02, for a total value of $2,981,904.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Stockunas sold 14,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.72, for a total transaction of $2,310,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,204.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,028 shares of company stock worth $9,623,417 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Nordson by 5.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,990,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $705,194,000 after acquiring an additional 262,385 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Nordson by 0.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,285,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $626,863,000 after purchasing an additional 19,361 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Nordson by 15,587.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,116,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,308 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Nordson by 32.7% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 236,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,563,000 after purchasing an additional 58,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,659,000. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

