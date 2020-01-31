Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100,000 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the December 31st total of 4,530,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 987,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NTRS shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.82.

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $101.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.27 and a 200-day moving average of $98.74. The company has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Northern Trust has a one year low of $83.95 and a one year high of $110.48.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Northern Trust will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Teresa Parker sold 16,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.78, for a total value of $1,725,676.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 11,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.85, for a total transaction of $1,243,941.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,578 shares of company stock worth $5,911,613. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,269 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 132.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,815 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 9,596 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 791,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $84,093,000 after buying an additional 54,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

