Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) Holdings Decreased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,008 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $5,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Motco increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 168.8% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 993.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Miles Capital Inc. increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 4,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NCLH shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Macquarie set a $65.00 target price on Norwegian Cruise Line and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Nomura lowered their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.53.

In related news, CEO Andrew Stuart sold 245,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $13,124,520.36. Also, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.39, for a total value of $213,560.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 259,150 shares of company stock valued at $13,890,008. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:NCLH opened at $54.80 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $45.64 and a fifty-two week high of $59.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.70.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

