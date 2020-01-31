nOS Price Tops $0.0071 on Top Exchanges (NOS)

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 31st. One nOS token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy and Switcheo Network. In the last seven days, nOS has traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar. nOS has a total market capitalization of $732,009.00 and approximately $41,602.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $284.64 or 0.03048361 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010708 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00195832 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00030691 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00123331 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

nOS Token Profile

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 tokens. nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform. nOS’s official message board is medium.com/nos-io. The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. nOS’s official website is nos.io.

Buying and Selling nOS

nOS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Switcheo Network and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade nOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy nOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

