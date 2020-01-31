Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) Shares Sold by Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. trimmed its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,207,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 380,935 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. owned about 4.33% of Nova Measuring Instruments worth $45,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVMI. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 48.5% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 933.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nova Measuring Instruments stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.15. 7,808 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,016. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.16. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. has a 52 week low of $23.60 and a 52 week high of $41.42.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $52.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.73 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 14.97%. Nova Measuring Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Nova Measuring Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.20.

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control across various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

