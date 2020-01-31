Novus Energy (CVE:NVS) Receiving Critical Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Press coverage about Novus Energy (CVE:NVS) has trended negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Novus Energy earned a media sentiment score of -2.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the oil and gas exploration company an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is very unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Novus Energy has a 52-week low of C$75.73 and a 52-week high of C$94.19.

Novus Energy Company Profile

Novus Energy, Inc (Novus) is a junior oil and gas company. Novus is targeting resource plays, primarily light oil, in the Viking and Cardium. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas reserves in Western Canada. Novus’s core properties include Viking – Dodsland, and Cardium – Wapiti.

