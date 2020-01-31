NPCoin Trading Up 0% Over Last Week (NPC)

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. Over the last week, NPCoin has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. NPCoin has a market capitalization of $9.04 million and $870.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NPCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001322 BTC on major exchanges including Escodex and BTC-Alpha.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NPCoin alerts:

Beldex (BDX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000047 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00056436 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000040 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 50.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000078 BTC.

NPCoin Profile

NPCoin (NPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. NPCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NPCoin is npcoin.info.

Buying and Selling NPCoin

NPCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Escodex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NPCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NPCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NPCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NPCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.