Nu Skin Enterprises Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:NUS)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 1,150 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,883% compared to the average volume of 58 put options.

In other news, insider Foulis Greg 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NUS. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,342,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 956.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 461,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,737,000 after buying an additional 417,383 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,472,000. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,811,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 236,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,039,000 after buying an additional 7,089 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NUS. DA Davidson set a $42.00 price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.50 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Nu Skin Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.50.

NUS stock opened at $33.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.77. Nu Skin Enterprises has a twelve month low of $33.02 and a twelve month high of $69.79.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $590.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

