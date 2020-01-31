Nucleus Financial Group (LON:NUC) Given Hold Rating at Liberum Capital

Nucleus Financial Group (LON:NUC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

NUC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Nucleus Financial Group in a report on Friday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Nucleus Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 205 ($2.70) price target for the company.

Shares of NUC opened at GBX 179.50 ($2.36) on Friday. Nucleus Financial Group has a one year low of GBX 127 ($1.67) and a one year high of GBX 234 ($3.08). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 165.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 156.58. The stock has a market cap of $134.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.86, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Nucleus Financial Group Company Profile

Nucleus Financial Group Plc operates an online wrap platform for the financial services industry. The company's wrap platform offers adviser users custody, trading, payment, reporting, fee-handling, research, and integration services across an open architecture universe, including cash, OEICs, unit trusts, offshore funds, structured products and listed securities, and investment trusts through a range of tax wrappers.

