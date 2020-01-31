NULS (NULS) Price Hits $0.28 on Major Exchanges

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. Over the last seven days, NULS has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar. NULS has a market capitalization of $20.38 million and approximately $2.84 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NULS token can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00002979 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, Bit-Z, Binance and CoinBene.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NULS alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $269.00 or 0.02900767 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010792 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00194272 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00030296 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00121343 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

NULS Profile

NULS’s genesis date was September 1st, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 105,838,574 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,770,500 tokens. The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for NULS is steemit.com/@nuls. The official website for NULS is nuls.io. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NULS

NULS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, ChaoEX, CoinBene, DragonEX, Kucoin, Bit-Z, QBTC and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NULS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NULS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.