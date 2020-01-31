Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) Price Target Cut to C$4.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$5.25 to C$4.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 84.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on NVA. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Nuvista Energy from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$4.00 price target on shares of Nuvista Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Nuvista Energy from C$5.25 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Nuvista Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Nuvista Energy from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.92.

TSE NVA traded down C$0.05 on Friday, hitting C$2.17. 538,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,991. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.37. Nuvista Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$1.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.19. The company has a market cap of $511.82 million and a PE ratio of 7.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.92 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.39.

Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$132.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$143.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nuvista Energy will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Ross Lloyd Andreachuk bought 14,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,570.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 91,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$259,027.07. Also, Director Keith A.J. Macphail purchased 50,000 shares of Nuvista Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.14 per share, with a total value of C$157,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,532,042 shares in the company, valued at C$7,950,611.88.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, delineation, and production of condensate, and oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

