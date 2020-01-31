NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA decreased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,274 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 416.7% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 313.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 190 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 65.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.71, for a total transaction of $1,845,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,484.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.13, for a total transaction of $1,488,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,012,911.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,785 shares of company stock valued at $11,454,424 in the last quarter. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVDA traded down $7.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $238.15. 5,558,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,839,302. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.60 and a fifty-two week high of $259.50. The company has a market capitalization of $145.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.91, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $240.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.41.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of NVIDIA from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on NVIDIA from $216.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.96.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

