Nyerium Price Reaches $0.0003 (NYEX)

Nyerium (CURRENCY:NYEX) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One Nyerium coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Stocks.Exchange, BiteBTC and Crex24. Nyerium has a market cap of $6,740.00 and $21.00 worth of Nyerium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nyerium has traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $269.06 or 0.02890936 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010746 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00194604 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00030053 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00122347 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Nyerium’s total supply is 31,211,966 coins and its circulating supply is 26,327,338 coins. Nyerium’s official Twitter account is @NyeriumDev. The official website for Nyerium is nyex.site. The Reddit community for Nyerium is /r/Nyerium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nyerium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, BiteBTC, Graviex and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyerium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nyerium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nyerium using one of the exchanges listed above.

