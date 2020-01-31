Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.54 Per Share

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.54 per share on Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This is a positive change from Oasis Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

OMP traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.54. 195,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,484. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.10. Oasis Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $14.26 and a fifty-two week high of $22.35. The stock has a market cap of $527.20 million, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.59.

Get Oasis Midstream Partners alerts:

Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. Oasis Midstream Partners had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $100.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oasis Midstream Partners will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on OMP shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Oasis Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.17.

Oasis Midstream Partners Company Profile

Oasis Midstream Partners LP provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

Further Reading: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.