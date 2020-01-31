Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,250 at Goldman Sachs Group

Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 1,220 ($16.05) to GBX 1,250 ($16.44) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank raised Ocado Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.36) price objective on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ocado Group to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 1,073 ($14.11) to GBX 1,050 ($13.81) in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,251.07 ($16.46).

Get Ocado Group alerts:

Shares of LON:OCDO opened at GBX 1,248.50 ($16.42) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,279.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,255.18. Ocado Group has a 52-week low of GBX 836.40 ($11.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,440.50 ($18.95).

Ocado Group Company Profile

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com hypermarket through three specialty destination sites, including Fetch, a pet store; Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store; and Fabled, a premium beauty store.

Read More: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.