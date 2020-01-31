Ocean Protocol Price Reaches $0.0436 (OCEAN)

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Ocean Protocol has a total market cap of $15.27 million and $12.79 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ocean Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0436 or 0.00000468 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Bittrex. Over the last week, Ocean Protocol has traded up 20.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $269.93 or 0.02895595 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010731 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00194556 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00030162 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00121735 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ocean Protocol Profile

Ocean Protocol’s genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 tokens and its circulating supply is 349,934,502 tokens. The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ocean Protocol is oceanprotocol.com. Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ocean Protocol’s official message board is blog.oceanprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Ocean Protocol

Ocean Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ocean Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ocean Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

