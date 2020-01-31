OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) PT Set at C$4.50 by Raymond James

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) has been given a C$4.50 target price by analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 61.29% from the company’s current price.

OGC has been the subject of several other reports. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$5.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of OceanaGold in a report on Monday, November 4th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$4.00 target price on shares of OceanaGold in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. OceanaGold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.43.

OceanaGold stock traded up C$0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$2.79. 1,824,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,507,653. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.73. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion and a PE ratio of 139.25. OceanaGold has a one year low of C$2.12 and a one year high of C$4.73.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$176.38 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OceanaGold will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OceanaGold Company Profile

OceanaGold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, United States of America.

