OFS Credit Company Inc (NASDAQ:OCCI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.17

OFS Credit Company Inc (NASDAQ:OCCI) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1734 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd.

OFS Credit has a payout ratio of -152.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect OFS Credit to earn $1.89 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 107.9%.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCCI traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.43. 26,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,011. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.76. OFS Credit has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $19.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OFS Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th.

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

