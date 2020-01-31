OKB Trading 11.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (OKB)

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 31st. One OKB token can currently be purchased for about $3.20 or 0.00034131 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinall and OKEx. During the last seven days, OKB has traded up 11.9% against the US dollar. OKB has a market cap of $127.92 million and $94.39 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00037103 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $544.20 or 0.05807869 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00025325 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00128262 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00016173 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010742 BTC.

OKB Profile

OKB (OKB) is a token. Its launch date was January 30th, 2018. OKB's total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. The official website for OKB is www.okex.com.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex.

Buying and Selling OKB

OKB can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and Coinall. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

