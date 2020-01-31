OKCash Price Hits $0.0234 on Top Exchanges (OK)

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. During the last week, OKCash has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar. One OKCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0234 or 0.00000249 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Bleutrade, Trade Satoshi and Upbit. OKCash has a market cap of $1.76 million and approximately $6,336.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00046835 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00067560 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9,421.86 or 1.00254025 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000741 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00049571 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001460 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

OKCash Profile

OKCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 74,975,250 coins. OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. OKCash’s official website is okcash.co. The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

Buying and Selling OKCash

OKCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, LiteBit.eu, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OKCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

