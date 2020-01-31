Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Stake Cut by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 110,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,499,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,642,000 after purchasing an additional 7,369 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 65.6% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 14,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 5,937 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,297,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $940,009,000 after buying an additional 21,585 shares during the last quarter. 75.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on ODFL. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stephens set a $203.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.69.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL traded down $4.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $198.86. The stock had a trading volume of 116,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,584. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $194.87 and a 200-day moving average of $178.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.49. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12-month low of $130.87 and a 12-month high of $210.18.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.