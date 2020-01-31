Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Issues Earnings Results

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $11.73 million for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 6.88%.

NASDAQ OPOF traded up $0.79 on Friday, reaching $28.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184. The firm has a market cap of $146.07 million, a PE ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.38. Old Point Financial has a 52 week low of $20.58 and a 52 week high of $30.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Old Point Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Old Point Financial Company Profile

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual, retail, and commercial customers. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

