Old Second Bancorp Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.27. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s FY2020 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Get Old Second Bancorp alerts:

OSBC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Old Second Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Old Second Bancorp from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Old Second Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Shares of OSBC traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.28. 3,786 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,181. The stock has a market cap of $371.70 million, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.50. Old Second Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.24 and a 12 month high of $14.80.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.03 million. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 26.06%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 2.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 299.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 9.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is 3.08%.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

Further Reading: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Old Second Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Second Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.