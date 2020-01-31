Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Stock Position Decreased by Adams Asset Advisors LLC

Adams Asset Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 18,336 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Olin worth $2,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Olin by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,501,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $427,270,000 after purchasing an additional 65,169 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Olin by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,558,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $122,776,000 after purchasing an additional 30,480 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Olin by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,219,626 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $92,452,000 after purchasing an additional 26,394 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Olin by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 839,852 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Olin by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 831,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,574,000 after purchasing an additional 228,776 shares in the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OLN stock opened at $15.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.53. Olin Co. has a twelve month low of $15.36 and a twelve month high of $27.32.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 1.87%. On average, analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OLN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Olin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Olin in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor Pickering downgraded Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Olin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.69.

In other Olin news, EVP John L. Mcintosh sold 9,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $151,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,487.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

