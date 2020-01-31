OmiseGO (OMG) Tops 1-Day Volume of $72.65 Million

OmiseGO (CURRENCY:OMG) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 31st. One OmiseGO token can now be purchased for about $0.91 or 0.00009612 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDCM, CoinTiger, Coinsuper and Coinone. During the last seven days, OmiseGO has traded up 18.2% against the U.S. dollar. OmiseGO has a market cap of $127.00 million and approximately $72.65 million worth of OmiseGO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00008131 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000082 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000453 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000041 BTC.

About OmiseGO

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OmiseGO’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OmiseGO’s official website is omg.omise.co. OmiseGO’s official Twitter account is @omise_go. The Reddit community for OmiseGO is /r/omise_go and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OmiseGO Token Trading

OmiseGO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone, DigiFinex, Bit-Z, Coinnest, Livecoin, Bittrex, Gate.io, Coinrail, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Radar Relay, Hotbit, CoinBene, FCoin, Neraex, Ovis, Poloniex, Kucoin, Liqui, TDAX, CoinEx, Kyber Network, B2BX, Braziliex, IDEX, CoinTiger, ABCC, Coinsuper, Cryptopia, IDCM, Upbit, Huobi, Exmo, DragonEX, Bitbns, Bithumb, IDAX, BitBay, BitMart, Iquant, BitForex, TOPBTC, OKEx, OTCBTC, Zebpay, Fatbtc, HitBTC, Binance, DDEX, C2CX, Bancor Network, AirSwap, COSS, BX Thailand, Crex24, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Ethfinex, CoinExchange, Koinex, Tidex, Cobinhood, Mercatox, Tokenomy, Independent Reserve, Vebitcoin, ZB.COM, ChaoEX, GOPAX and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmiseGO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmiseGO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OmiseGO using one of the exchanges listed above.

