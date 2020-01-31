Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Analysts expect Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to announce $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Omnicell’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.79. Omnicell posted earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Omnicell will report full year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $2.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.12. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Omnicell.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OMCL shares. Dougherty & Co increased their price objective on Omnicell from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $91.00) on shares of Omnicell in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub cut Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. ValuEngine cut Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Sidoti set a $82.00 price objective on Omnicell and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.75.

In other news, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 9,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $730,332.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,653.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 2,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $212,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,177 shares of company stock valued at $4,651,960 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Coast Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 54,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Omnicell by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Omnicell by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Omnicell by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Omnicell by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ OMCL traded down $2.88 on Friday, hitting $81.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,851. Omnicell has a 52-week low of $62.92 and a 52-week high of $92.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.00, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.12.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Omnicell (OMCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.