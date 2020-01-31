On Deck Capital Inc (NYSE:ONDK) Short Interest Up 9.9% in January

On Deck Capital Inc (NYSE:ONDK) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,660,000 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the December 31st total of 3,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 394,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.3 days. Currently, 7.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

ONDK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens set a $5.00 target price on On Deck Capital and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on On Deck Capital from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded On Deck Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

Get On Deck Capital alerts:

ONDK stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $4.08. 21,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,578. On Deck Capital has a 12-month low of $2.88 and a 12-month high of $7.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 16.50 and a current ratio of 16.50. The stock has a market cap of $289.92 million, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in On Deck Capital by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,438,131 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,418,000 after acquiring an additional 735,240 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in On Deck Capital by 3,613.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,525,225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,148 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in On Deck Capital by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,182,203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 100,393 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in On Deck Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,886,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in On Deck Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,641,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

On Deck Capital Company Profile

On Deck Capital, Inc operates an online platform for small business lending in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers term loans and lines of credit. The company also provides technology and services platform that facilitates online lending to small business customers for banks. It distributes its products through direct marketing channel, strategic partners, and funding advisors.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for On Deck Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for On Deck Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.