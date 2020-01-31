On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) Receiving Critical Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media headlines about On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) have been trending negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. On Deck Capital earned a coverage optimism score of -2.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the credit services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ONDK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of On Deck Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stephens set a $5.00 target price on shares of On Deck Capital and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of On Deck Capital from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.25.

Shares of ONDK stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $4.08. The company had a trading volume of 565,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,598. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.09 and its 200 day moving average is $3.83. On Deck Capital has a one year low of $2.88 and a one year high of $7.89. The company has a quick ratio of 16.50, a current ratio of 16.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.92 million, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.88.

About On Deck Capital

On Deck Capital, Inc operates an online platform for small business lending in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers term loans and lines of credit. The company also provides technology and services platform that facilitates online lending to small business customers for banks. It distributes its products through direct marketing channel, strategic partners, and funding advisors.

