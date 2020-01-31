On The Beach Group (LON:OTB) PT Lowered to GBX 540 at Liberum Capital

On The Beach Group (LON:OTB) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 540 ($7.10) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 37.06% from the stock’s current price.

OTB has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of On The Beach Group in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of On The Beach Group in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of On The Beach Group in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 539.17 ($7.09).

Shares of LON:OTB opened at GBX 394 ($5.18) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $520.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11. On The Beach Group has a 12 month low of GBX 280.60 ($3.69) and a 12 month high of GBX 500 ($6.58). The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 459.53 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 432.

On The Beach Group (LON:OTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported GBX 21.40 ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 21.60 ($0.28) by GBX (0.20) ($0.00). As a group, equities analysts forecast that On The Beach Group will post 2128.0001854 EPS for the current year.

About On The Beach Group

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through three segments: Core, B2B, and International. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk Websites in the United Kingdom.

