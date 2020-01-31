OneLedger (OLT) Hits Market Cap of $2.52 Million

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. OneLedger has a market cap of $2.52 million and $486,416.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, OneLedger has traded up 7.4% against the dollar. One OneLedger token can currently be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, CoinEx, LATOKEN and Bilaxy.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00037016 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $547.52 or 0.05831322 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00025333 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00128083 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00034100 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00015999 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002245 BTC.

OneLedger Token Profile

OneLedger (OLT) is a token. Its launch date was June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 385,888,574 tokens. The official message board for OneLedger is medium.com/@OneLedger. The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech. The official website for OneLedger is oneledger.io.

OneLedger Token Trading

OneLedger can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, UEX, LATOKEN, Kucoin, Bilaxy, IDEX, BitForex and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OneLedger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OneLedger using one of the exchanges listed above.

