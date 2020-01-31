Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Given New $54.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.27% from the stock’s previous close.

OTEX has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James set a $48.00 price objective on Open Text and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub raised Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Open Text in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. TD Securities raised their price target on Open Text from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Open Text has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.90.

NASDAQ OTEX traded down $1.50 on Friday, hitting $44.90. 742,890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,864. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.04. Open Text has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $47.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.39. Open Text had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $771.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Open Text’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Open Text will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 10 15 Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 65,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 8.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of Open Text in the third quarter worth $1,919,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Open Text by 17.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 321,912 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,137,000 after buying an additional 46,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Open Text by 4.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 177,618 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,250,000 after buying an additional 7,955 shares in the last quarter. 65.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

