Opera Ltd (NASDAQ:OPRA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Opera Ltd (NASDAQ:OPRA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.69.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OPRA. ValuEngine raised Opera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Opera in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Opera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Opera from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:OPRA opened at $7.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $825.13 million, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.76. Opera has a fifty-two week low of $6.36 and a fifty-two week high of $14.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 4.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.26.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $93.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.13 million. Opera had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 18.82%. Research analysts predict that Opera will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Opera by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC raised its holdings in shares of Opera by 25.7% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 16,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Opera during the third quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Opera by 80.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 83,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 37,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Opera during the second quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Institutional investors own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

About Opera

Opera Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers in Ireland, Russia, and internationally. It offers mobile browser products under the Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch names; PC browser under the Opera for Computers name; Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app; and Okash, a microfinance app.

