Oportun Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Oportun Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRT) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.92.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OPRT. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Oportun Financial from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oportun Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Oportun Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Oportun Financial in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Oportun Financial in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Oportun Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oportun Financial in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial during the third quarter worth $406,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial during the third quarter worth $602,000. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial during the third quarter valued at $1,097,000. 46.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OPRT stock opened at $22.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.17. Oportun Financial has a 1-year low of $14.22 and a 1-year high of $25.84.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($2.19). The business had revenue of $153.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.80 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Oportun Financial will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

About Oportun Financial

Oportun is a high-growth, mission-driven CDFI and provider of inclusive, affordable financial services powered by a deep, data-driven understanding of its customers and advanced proprietary technology. By lending money to hardworking, low-to-moderate-income individuals, Oportun helps them move forward in their lives, demonstrate their creditworthiness, and establish the credit history they need to access new opportunities.

