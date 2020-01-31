Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Facebook in a research note issued on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now expects that the social networking company will post earnings of $2.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.13. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Facebook’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.79 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $11.55 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FB. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a $260.00 price target on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Facebook from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.21.

Shares of FB stock opened at $205.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The firm has a market cap of $597.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05. Facebook has a one year low of $145.70 and a one year high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 26.15%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $2,350,876.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total value of $51,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,935.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 407,258 shares of company stock valued at $78,808,199. 14.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FB. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 0.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 625,751 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $120,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 0.9% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,300 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 2.6% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 0.6% during the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 42,840 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,629,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Facebook by 41.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 447,427 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $79,677,000 after acquiring an additional 130,206 shares during the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

