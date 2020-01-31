OptiToken Tops 24 Hour Volume of $175.00 (OPTI)

OptiToken (CURRENCY:OPTI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 31st. OptiToken has a market cap of $215,855.00 and $175.00 worth of OptiToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OptiToken token can now be bought for $0.0077 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, OptiToken has traded 38.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $273.84 or 0.02922288 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010666 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00194794 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00030294 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00122880 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

OptiToken Profile

OptiToken’s total supply is 97,807,066 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,087,045 tokens. OptiToken’s official website is optitoken.io. The Reddit community for OptiToken is /r/OptiToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OptiToken’s official Twitter account is @optitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OptiToken

OptiToken can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptiToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OptiToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OptiToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

