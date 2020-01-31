Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC grew its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5,240.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,961 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,400 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Granite Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,751,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 46.7% in the third quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 11,630 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 6.3% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 9,556 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $702,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its holdings in Oracle by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 57,620 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $12,294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,420,822.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 9,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total value of $540,434.50. Insiders have sold a total of 289,193 shares of company stock valued at $15,846,893 over the last 90 days. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Oracle from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $62.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.63. 404,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,225,084. The company has a market cap of $170.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.78. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $49.82 and a 12-month high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.86% and a net margin of 27.62%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

