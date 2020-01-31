Orbs (ORBS) Price Hits $0.0059 on Major Exchanges

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. One Orbs token can now be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, ProBit Exchange and Bilaxy. Over the last seven days, Orbs has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Orbs has a total market capitalization of $12.08 million and approximately $416,583.00 worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $269.00 or 0.02900767 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010792 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00194272 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00030296 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00121343 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Orbs Profile

Orbs launched on May 1st, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,037,141,887 tokens. Orbs’ official message board is www.orbs.com/blog. Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken. The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orbs’ official website is www.orbs.com.

Buying and Selling Orbs

Orbs can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, ProBit Exchange, Upbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

