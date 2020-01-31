O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) is SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s Largest Position

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive makes up about 9.9% of SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $23,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. State Street Corp grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,398,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,354,501,000 after purchasing an additional 8,673 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.8% during the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 311,932 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $124,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 12.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 276,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $110,247,000 after acquiring an additional 29,651 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 8.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 223,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $89,081,000 after acquiring an additional 17,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 21.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,962 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,363,000 after acquiring an additional 26,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 19,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.03, for a total transaction of $8,793,999.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.50, for a total transaction of $657,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,041.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,580 shares of company stock worth $19,631,602 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $465.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $479.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $413.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $488.19.

Shares of ORLY traded down $14.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $405.78. The company had a trading volume of 81,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,857. The firm has a market cap of $30.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $437.12 and a 200-day moving average of $414.00. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 12 month low of $340.00 and a 12 month high of $454.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

